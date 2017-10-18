SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old teacher at a special night school for molesting a female student in classroom in Fujimino City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 17).

On February 20, Kenji Yamamoto, an instructor at the institution, known as a juku, or cram school, allegedly slapped the face of the girl, a middle school student, and fondled her body from behind.

Yamamoto has been accused of indecent assault. “I committed violence and touched her body, but there were no obscene acts,” the suspect was quoted by the Higashiiruma Police Station. “It was to teach her that men are scary.”

According to the management company for the school, Yamamoto has been a part-time teacher for more than 10 years.