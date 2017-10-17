TOCHIGI (TR) – A 45-year-old male singer was not prosecuted for allegedly paying a teenage girl for an illicit encounter in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward, it was learned on Monday, reports Sankei Sports (Oct. 16).

At the Otawara branch of the Utsunomiya District Court on Friday, Katsuji Otomo, who also goes by the name Akira Utsunomiya, was not prosecuted for allegedly paying the girl 40,000 yen to engage in sex acts at a love hotel and providing a pair of her used underwear on March 25.

No reason was given for the non-prosecution.

Upon his arrest, Otomo admitted to the allegations. “I wanted to eliminate work stress and immerse myself in a feeling of liberation,” the suspect was quoted by the Setagaya Police Station in Tokyo.

The suspect met the girl via an internet site that specializes in the sale of used underwear. Prior to the encounter, the suspect requested the girl to bring her school uniform.

Prior to his arrest, Otomo performed regularly under the name “Tochigi Prince” at the Hotel New Shiobara in Tochigi Prefecture.