Kobe residence filled with garbage likely concealed corpse for 8 years

HYOGO (TR) – A corpse likely belonging to an elderly woman that was found inside a residence was probably concealed by mounds of garbage for nearly a decade, Hyogo Prefectural Police said, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 16).

At just past 1:00 p.m., police were tipped off by a work crew about the discovery of human bones inside the residence, located in Nakata Ward. Officers arriving at the scene found the body lying face-up on the floor of a second-floor room.

According to police, the most recent resident was a 79-year-old woman. Her relatives filed a missing persons report on her eight years ago.

Police subsequently searched the residence but halted the operation due to the large amount of garbage, with the woman remaining missing.

The body was first found by the work crew on Saturday during a clean-up operation in which three tons of garbage was hauled of the premises.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body.