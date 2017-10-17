Ibaraki cops: Yakuza led fraud ring

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member who is the suspected leader of a fraud ring, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 16).

Between July 21 and August 2, Masanori Fujinuki, a 35-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly worked with accomplices to pose as the niece of a 73-year-old woman living in Bando City on the telephone and swindled her out of 3 million yen in cash.

Fujinuki, who has been accused of fraud, has declined to comment on the allegations, according to the Ota Police Station.

After a boy was arrested in the case, police were subsequently led to Fujinuki, who is believed to have given orders to a number of underlings. Police suspect the ring repeatedly carried out similar crimes.