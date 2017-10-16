Woman steals wallet from man she met at deai-kei cafe

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old woman in the alleged theft of cash from a man she met a specialty cafe, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 14).

On the morning of October 13, Mami Tsunoda allegedly stole the man’s wallet, which contained about 100,000 yen in cash, at an office in Bunkyo Ward as he was lying down.

“I did it because I did not receive the promised money,” the suspect told the Otsuka Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

The suspect met the victim at a deai-kei cafe, which is where men and women gather for romantic encounters.