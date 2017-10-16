Tokyo cops nab pair in cultivation of marijuana at base of Mt. Takao

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two persons over the alleged possession of marijuana and cultivation of the drug at the base of Mt. Takao in Hachioji City, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Oct. 16 ).

On Thursday, police arrested Atsuhiro Haga, a 34-year-old company employee living in Tachikawa City, and Motohiro Oguri, a 41-year-old resident of Fussa City, over the alleged possession with the intent to sell of 27 grams of marijuana and about 120 potted hemp plants at a residence.

According to the Takao Police Station, Oguri admits to the allegations while Haga has declined to comment until speaking with a lawyer.

The matter came to light after police received a tip about the possible cultivation of marijuana at the foot of Mt. Takao in April. An examination of the area by police revealed at least 50 marijuana plants being grown over an approximately 100-square-meter area.

Police then launched an investigation into persons seen coming and going into the area, which is off a mountain road and generally not accessed by local residents.

With its trailhead located about one-hour by train from the center of the capital, Mt. Takao is a peak that has garnered popularity since it can be ascended quite easily by climbers.