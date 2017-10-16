Tokyo cops make first bust of ‘JK’ parlor over employment of minors

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have bust a so-called “JK” (joshi kosei) school girl business in Toshima Ward over the unlawful employment of minors, the first crackdown since the enactment of legislation regulating such establishments earlier this year, reports TBS News (Oct. 16).

Police have accused Yutaka Tanaka, the 27-year-old manager of Ikebukuro In Walk, of employing a 17-year-old girl to serve to a male customer, 45, by going on a stroll with him — termed osampo — and performing other acts.

Another four girls employed at the establishment are also under the age of 18, according to the Nakano Police Station. Since the end of July, the business accumulated 5 million yen in sales.

Sexual services

Such an establishment promotes the supply of massages but many have been known to provide sexual services by allowing customers to take the female employees off the premises.

A Tokyo ordinance, which took effect on July 1, restricts the employment of persons under the age of 18 in certain service businesses. The ordinance was the first of its kind to be enacted across the nation.

The bust of Ikebukuro In Walk was the first since the enactment of the ordinance, police said.