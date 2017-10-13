Reversal: Ryotaro Shimizu admits to use of stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Impressionist and actor Ryotaro Shimizu, 29, has admitted to the use of illegal drugs, a reversal from his previous denial following his arrest earlier this week, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 13).

At 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, an employee at an out-call fuzoku service, tipped off police about drug use by Shimizu at a love hotel in the Nishi-Ikebukuro area.

Officers arriving at the hotel shortly thereafter found Shimizu inside a vehicle. He then submitted to voluntary questioning. Prior to the interrogation, no banned substances were found inside his hotel room.

However, police arrested Shimizu the following day after an analysis of his urine gave a positive result for kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs. He was sent to prosecutors on Friday.

Police believe Ryotaro used stimulant drugs in the capitol some time between late September and October 10. Upon his arrest he denied the allegations. However, he now admits to the charges. “I used at hotels and at home,” the suspect was quoted.

Casino visit

In February, weekly tabloid Friday showed Shimizu, who is the son of actor Akira Shimizu, to have visited an illegal casino. Following the revelations, the agency of the actor issued a statement saying that he did not wager any money. However, his entertainment activities were temporarily halted.

Akira Shimizu offered an apology for his son’s actions. “I’d like to have nothing to do with this fool, but he is a family member,” Akira Shimizu was quoted.