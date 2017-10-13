Prostitute leaked alleged drug use by actor Ryotaro Shimizu at Ikebukuro love hotel

TOKYO (TR) – A female prostitute leaked the alleged drug use by impressionist and actor Ryotaro Shimizu, 29, in Toshima Ward to police, revelations that eventually led to his arrest, reports Nikkan Sports (Oct. 13).

At 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the woman, an employee at an out-call fuzoku service, tipped off police about drug use by Shimizu at a love hotel in the Nishi-Ikebukuro area. “He made me consume drugs,” the woman reportedly said.

Officers arriving at the hotel shortly thereafter found Shimizu inside a vehicle. He then submitted to voluntary questioning. At around 5:00 p.m., he was handed over to the vice president of his agency and his older brother.

The following day, police arrested Shimizu after an analysis of his urine gave a positive result for kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

Police believe Ryotaro used stimulant drugs in the capitol some time between late September and October 10. He denies the allegations.

Illegal casino

In February, weekly tabloid Friday showed Shimizu to have visited an illegal casino. Following the revelations, the agency of the actor issued a statement saying that he did not wager any money. However, his entertainment activities were temporarily halted.

Prior to his return to show business for a live show in June, Shimizu, who is the son of actor Akira Shimizu, offered an apology.