Accused women’s underwear thief started 3 decades ago

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have accused a 53-year-old man in the theft of women’s underwear, a crime he says he has been committing for three decades, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 11).

In September, Koji Wakui, 57, allegedly stole at least one female undergarment from a residence in Kawasaki City.

A subsequent search of the residence of the suspect by police revealed about 140 pairs of women’s underwear.

“I started when I was in my 20s, but this is my first arrest,” the suspect told police.