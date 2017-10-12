Not in the cards : Psychic, 70, nabbed in theft of cash from Chiba cafe owner

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 70-year-old woman claiming to be a psychic who is suspected of stealing about 26 million yen supposedly earmarked for “ancestors” from the owner of a cafe in Kisarazu City, reports Asahi Shimbun (Oct. 10).

On April 27 at 10:00 a.m., Hisako Deguchi allegedly stole 320,000 yen in cash from a shelf in the kissaten cafe, which also serve as a residence. She admits to the allegations.

According to police, Hisako Deguchi told the owner, “It is necessary to make offerings to ensure the protection of your ancestors.” On about 10 occasions over an 18-month period, the owner placed wrapped bundles of cash on the shelf next to a Buddhist altar.

Deguchi is then believed to have systematically taken the cash and replaced it with newspapers and books. The matter came to light after the woman noticed the reading material had been inserted into the wrappings.

According to the woman, she placed a total of about 26 million yen in cash next to the altar.