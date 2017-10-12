Man, 63, enters police station in Ehime, plunges knife into counter

EHIME (TR) – Ehime Prefectural Police have arrested a 63-year-old man who entered a police station in Niihama City on Wednesday and plunged a knife into a counter, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 12).

At just past 5:00 p.m., Toshiaki Funagawa entered the front entrance of the Niihama Police Station and suddenly plunged a fruit knife with a 9.6-centimeter-long blade into the counter. Officers subsequently apprehended Funagawa, who did not offer resistance.

There were no injuries in the incident, according to police.

“I have the knife for self-defense,” said Funagawa, who was accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

Carrying a backpack and cane, Funagawa is believed to be living a nomadic existence. He had a total of about 3,000 yen in coins in his possession, police said.