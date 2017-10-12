Male corpse found floating at Kobe Port

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse floating off Kobe Port on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 11).

At 6:20 a.m., a sailor on a cruise ship found the body of the man floating off the coast of the Hatobacho area of Chuo Ward.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.

According to the Kobe Suijo Police Station, the body, clothed in a green jacket and blue pants, did not have any external wounds. Believed to be in his 70s, the man likely died several days before the discovery.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body.