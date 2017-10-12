FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a woman after an apparent murder-suicide attempt in which she deliberately crashed her car into another vehicle in Kitakyushu City on Tuesday, reports NHK (Oct. 11).

At around noon, Misuzu Araki, a 36-year-old resident of Wakamatsu Ward, crashed her car with her 4-year-old daughter inside head-on into the other vehicle, carrying three members of a family, traveling in the opposite lane of traffic on National Route 495.

Araki, who has been accused of inflicting bodily injury admits to the charges, quoted by police as saying, “I smashed into the oncoming car because I wanted to die with my daughter.”

The suspect’s daughter remains unconscious and in critical condition with serious injuries, including a fractured skull, police said.

Araki was not acquainted with the occupants of the other vehicle, who include a man, woman and a 9-month-old boy. They were left with various injuries, including fractured ribs, whiplash and lacerations.