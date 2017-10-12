AKB48 members participate in event seeking to eradicate online crimes

TOKYO (TR) – Members of the popular all-girl idol group AKB48 and law enforcement participated in an event in Chiyoda Ward on Wednesday that seeks to eradicate online crimes, reports Sankei Sports (Oct. 11).

AKB48 members Yui Yokoyama (24), Rena Kato (20) and Haruka Komiyama (19) appeared on stage inside a meeting room near JR Akihabara Station before an audience of about 200 business persons to discuss online security measures related to the use of personal computers.

After Kato asked about what kind measures can be taken to improve security, an investigator responded, “Ensuring that a computer’s operating system and antivirus software are regularly updated to the latest versions creates an environment whereby an infection is difficult.”

Tokyo police view crimes taking place online as a worsening problem. Between January and June, police were consulted on 7,380 occasions over online crimes.

Yukihiro Suzuki, the chief of the Manseibashi Police Station, whose jurisdiction includes the Akihabara area, said, “Attacks are a global problem. Nationally as well, the present situation regarding information leaks is at crisis level.”