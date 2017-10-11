Tochigi: Mentally disabled woman stabs husband to death

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 49-year-old woman suffering from a disability for allegedly stabbing her husband to death at the residence they share in the town of Takanezawa, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 11).

On Monday at around 8:00 a.m., the woman used a sharpened knife to repeatedly stab her husband, also 49, in the neck and chest.

The woman gave herself up to police the following day by calling the Kishiwada Police Station in Osaka Prefecture. Tochigi police then arrived at the residence and found the body of the woman’s husband.

According to police, the woman suffers has a history of visiting a hospital to treat a mental disorder. During questioning, she admitted to the allegations. “I was afraid to be taken to the hospital,” the suspect told police.

Police are now investigating whether she has the ability to be held responsible in the case.