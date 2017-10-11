Man tells Tokyo police he robbed taxi in Nakano to cover cost of abortion

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have re-arrested a 29-year-old man in the robbery of a male taxi driver, a crime the suspect says he committed to cover the cost of an abortion, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 11).

On September 14 at around 4:00 a.m., Kazuki Ogushi allegedly thrust a safety razor before the driver, 48, after entering his cab in Nakano Ward. After demanding money, he fled the scene with 5,000 yen in cash.

Ogushi, who has been accused of robbery, admits to the allegations. “I need the money to cover the cost of an abortion for a person living with me,” the suspect told police.

Ogushi was first arrested later that morning. About 25 minutes after the robbery of the driver, he entered the Toritsu Kasei outlet of the Matsuya gyudon (seasoned beef on rice) chain, located about 800 meters away, and demanded money from a 33-year-old male staff member while again wielding the razor.

After a security firm was alerted, Ogushi fled the scene empty-handed. He was later apprehended on a road nearby by an officer from the Nogata Police Station.