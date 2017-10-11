HOKKAIDO (TR) – A 25-year-old man has been accused of stabbing death of his wife while he was intoxicated at their residence in the town of Iwanai, police announced on Saturday.

Kyoya Nishi tipped off police that he had stabbed his wife, 28-year-old Rina, in the residence at around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers from the Iwanai Police Station arriving at the scene found the woman, who had been stabbed in multiple locations on her body, including the neck, collapsed face-down on a sofa in the living room.

Rina was later confirmed dead upon arrival at a hospital.

Nishi, who has bee accused of attempted murder, was reportedly drunk at the time of the incident. “We quarreled, I flew into a rage and stabbed her,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges to murder.