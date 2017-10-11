Gunma woman nabbed in ¥900 million investment scam

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a 60-year-old woman suspected in the swindling of nearly 100 persons in an investment scam, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 10).

In October of last year, Naomi Shimizu allegedly received a total of 109 million yen from three female acquaintances, including a 48-year-old part-time employee living in Takasaki City, after she falsely claimed she had access to preferential investments through her husband.

According to police, Shimizu is believed to have swindled at least 97 women out of a total of 900 million yen using similar means, including by guaranteeing a return of 10 percent each month on investments in which the principal was guaranteed.