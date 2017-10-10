Tweet leads to bust of bosozoku biker gang for reckless riding in Kanagawa

KANAGAWA (TR) – A post made on social media resulted in the arrest of three members of a bosozoku biker gang for riding recklessly on a highway in the southern part of the prefecture earlier this year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Oct. 4).

On March 20 at around 1:20 a.m., Kohei Imanishi, a 21-year-old resident of Higashi-Osaka City, Hiroto Honda, a 40-year-old resident of Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, and Akira Kakinuma, a 37-year-old resident of Yokohama, allegedly drove motorcycles in weaving patterns through traffic over a two-kilometer stretch of a highway between the town of Oiso to Hiratsuka City.

The suspects have been accused of violating the Road Traffic Law regarding dangerous riding as a group. Imanishi partially admits to the allegations while the other two suspects admit to the charges.

All of the suspects are members of the bosozoku gang Kibunsokai Gundan, which is headed by Kakinuma. During the incident, about 20 persons on motorcycles participated, according to police.

The matter emerged after Imanishi tweeted video showing the motorcycles in the group quickly weaving back and forth, the sides of the bikes kicking up sparks as they hit the pavement in changing direction.

Kakinuma participated in the production of a DVD that shows similar footage taken in Kanagawa and the Kinki area. The DVD, which went on sale in November of last year for 3,000 yen per copy, has accumulated 2.3 million yen in sales.

Police are now investigating the other riders in the group.