Fukuoka police: Garbage man strangles mother-in-law to death in Asakura

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a male garbage collector for strangling his mother-in-law to death at their residence in Asakura City, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 10).

On Saturday night, Takatoshi Nakajima, 62, allegedly strangled Michie Kuwano, 85, inside a Japanese room of the residence, located in the Ainokubo area.

Nakajima, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations, according to the Asakura Police Station.

The wife of the suspect also lives in the residence. That night, she returned home and found the body of her mother collapsed atop a futon with blood coming from one ear. She was confirmed dead the following morning at a nearby hospital.

The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be suffocation due to pressure applied to the neck.

Officers began questioning Nakajima on Saturday night. He was arrested on Monday.