Corpse of woman with bone fractures found on vacant land in Miyagi

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the body of a woman with several broken bones was found on vacant land in Iwanuma City on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 10).

At around 6:00 a.m., a man out walking his dog found the body on the land in some weeds, police said.

Based on a driver’s license found in a bag at the scene, the body is believed to belong to a woman, aged in her 50s, living in Sendai, Miyagi. In contacting the family of the woman, they said that she went missing about one week before the discovery.

The woman suffered bone fractures to a foot and her lower back, police said.

The area is part of a park commemorating persons killed in the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami of March, 2011, police said.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.