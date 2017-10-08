Tokyo cops: Suspect in assault of 3 persons had been drinking

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police revealed on Friday that a man apprehended after a series of assault incidents that left three persons injured had been drinking beforehand, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 5).

At 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, police were tipped off about a stabbing in the Akabane-Nishi area of Kita Ward. Officers arriving at the scene found a woman, aged in her 70s, with a serious wound to her neck and a man who had been beaten.

Police later learned that another woman, aged in her 40s, was struck in the face by a man wielding what appeared to have been a bicycle seat about 300 meters away in Itabashi Ward.

Police arriving at the scene subsequently took Naoto Miyagi, 21, into custody after he shoved an officer. During questioning on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant, he was unable to provide comprehensive responses to police queries.

“I had been drinking until morning in Ikebukuro with a friend,” the suspect later told police. “I then jumped into a taxi.” He was sent to prosecutors on Friday morning. Police also planned to accuse the suspect of assault resulting in injury.

Prior to beginning the rampage, the suspect trespassed into two residences while wielding a knife. A 73-year-old female resident in one of the residences was threatened by the suspect, who demanded a credit card. He obtained a card but dropped it while fleeing the scene.