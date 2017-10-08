KEPCO fee collector accused of molesting female customer in Shiga

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police have arrested a fee collector for Kansai Electric Power Co. (KEPCO) for allegedly molesting a female customer in Kusatsu City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 6).

At 12:30 p.m. on July 13, Masashi Tachiiri, 23, allegedly embraced the woman and fondled her chest at her residence.

Tachiiri, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations, according to the Kusatsu Police Station.

The victim, who was alone at home, and Tachiiri were not acquainted. The suspect became a person of interest for police from the payment receipt he left with the victim.

“We take the arrest of an employee seriously,” a spokesperson of KEPCO was quoted. “After confirming the facts in the case, we will deal with the matter strictly.”