Pair allegedly assaulted man in Sangenjaya, stole his smartphone

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man who while intoxicated assaulted a male pedestrian in Setagaya Ward and stole his smartphone, reports TBS News (Oct. 5).

In April, Motoki Mitsunaga and one other person falsely accused the victim of bumping into them as he walked along an alley in the Sangenjaya area. They then beat him in the face and stole his smartphone.

The other person has been arrested in the case. The victim, who was not acquainted with the suspects, suffered bone fractures in his face that required one month to heal.

Prior to the incident, Mitsunaga had been drinking. “I got irritated. We beat him, but we did not steal his smartphone,” the suspect was quoted by police in partially denying the allegations.