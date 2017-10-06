Manager of popular Osaka ramen shop busted for possession of marijuana

OSAKA (TR) – Law enforcement her on Thursday revealed the arrest of the manager of a popular ramen shop in Taisho Ward for the possession of marijuana, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Oct. 5).

According to the Kinki Narcotics Control Department, Yosuke Kajibayashi, the 33-year-old manager of Antaga Taisho, was found to be in possession of about 11 grams of marijuana — with a street value of about 55,000 yen — at the establishment.

The contraband was discovered in a cardboard box placed near where customers entered and exited the shop, according to the department. Another 0.2 grams of the drug was found inside a wallet belonging to the suspect.

“I started smoking about 5 or 6 years ago, often after work,” the suspect was quoted. “I kept it at the shop because I can not smoke at home.”

The shop has been featured in a number of gourmet magazines and on television programs. It is regularly praised for its dense soup.