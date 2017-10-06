KANAGAWA (TR) – A 33-year-old man mentioned the name of a female idol in explaining to Kanagawa Prefectural Police his pushing of a male commuter from a station platform in Kawasaki City on Sunday, reports NHK (Oct. 5).

At around 8:00 a.m., the suspect, a resident of Miyamae Ward, allegedly pushed the male commuter, a 45-year-old company employee, off a platform for the Tokyu Denentoshi Line at Mizonokuchi Station as he waited at the head of a line to board a train.

The victim, who climbed back onto the platform afterward, was not hurt in the incident.

According to security camera footage, the suspect carried out the attack by pushing the victim with his hands from behind before fleeing the scene.

The suspect and victim are not acquainted. During questioning, the suspect made incomprehensible statements, including the invoking of the name of a female idol while claiming he was ordered to carry out the attack.

Police are now evaluating whether the suspect, who was not named, can be held criminally liable for the charge of attempted murder.