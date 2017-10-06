Hiroshima police: University student attempted to smuggle marijuana inside hot dog

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old female university student for allegedly attempting to smuggle marijuana into Japan by concealing it inside a hot dog.

According to an office of Japan Customs in Hiroshima City, Risa Yorizane, a resident of Naka Ward, was found in possession of 0.97 grams of marijuana inside a plastic bag that had been inserted between the buns of a hot dog sandwich upon her arrival at Airport Airport via a flight from Shanghai, China on September 19.

On the following day, police arrested Yorizane, who denies the charges. “I wasn’t hiding [the marijuana],” the suspect told police. “I just forgot about it.”

The marijuana was found during a search of Yorizane’s carry-on luggage by customs officials who then alerted police. Prior to Shanghai, the suspect visited Europe, according to police.