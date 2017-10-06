Ex-pediatrician suspected of molesting, filming 11 patients in Kagawa

KAGAWA (TR) – Kagawa Prefectural Police on Thursday revealed the arrest of a former pediatrician, 32, for allegedly molesting and filming nearly one dozen patients, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 6).

Over a one-year period ending this summer, Masataka Ikawa, then a pediatrician at the Shikoku Medical Center for Children and Adults, allegedly fondled the bodies of nine female patients, seven of whom were under the age of 13, and filmed them with a smartphone.

Ikawa was dismissed from his post.

Ikawa, who has been accused of indecent assault and the manufacture of child pornography, admits to the allegations. “I have an interest in young girls,” the suspect was quoted by the Kagawa Police Station. Ikawa has already been sent to prosecutors.

Ikawa committed the same acts on two other patients while he was employed at the Hiroshima-Nishi Medical Center in Otake City, Hiroshima Prefecture in 2015.

By the end of the investigation, police concluded that the total number of victims was 11.