Tokyo cops arrest Chinese national in credit card forgeries

TOKYO (TR) – Law enforcement divisions in multiple districts, including Tokyo and Aichi Prefecture, have re-arrested a Chinese national living in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture who heads an export business over the fabrication of credit cards, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 3).

On June 26, Wang Zheng, the president of a cosmetics export business, allegedly received from an acquaintance a bag containing about 50 blank plastic cards that were to be used in the manufacture of fake credit cards.

Wang, who has been accused of preparing materials for the forgery of cards to be used to make payments, was first arrested on September 13 after he was found to be in possession of an unspecified number of fake credit cards.

A subsequent search of his office by police revealed 409 blank cards. Officers also found machines needed for the production of fake credit cards, including card readers and engravers for lettering, and 26 such cards in the name of a Chinese bank.