British nationals placed on wanted list over Omotesando Hills jewelry heist

TOKYO (TR) – Three male British nationals have been placed on an international wanted list over the heist of a high-end jewelry store in Shibuya Ward two years ago, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 5).

Daniel Lee Kerry, 38, Joe Anthony Chappel, 31, and a 19-year-old boy have been listed was wanted with Interpol for allegedly entering Harry Winston, located in the Omotesando Hills mall, and smashing a display case and stealing approximately 40 items on the evening of November 20, 2015.

The items stolen include necklaces and rings valued at a total of around 100 million yen.

During the incident, the suspects also assaulted a 47-year-old male security guard who suffered minor injuries. Afterward, the suspects fled the scene and subsequently left Japan, according to police.

The suspects, who were speculated as being foreign nationals by police after the incident, are likely members of an international jewelry heist ring, according to police.