Human skull found at shrine in Chofu

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a human skull at a shrine in Chofu City last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 2).

At around noon on September 28, a male maintenance worker at Jindai-ji temple, located in the Motomachi area, alerted police after finding “part of a skull” in bushes on the grounds.

According to police, the results of an autopsy conducted on the skull, whose lower jaw and upper area were missing, revealed the person was in their 30s or older at the time of death. The gender remains unknown. The person is believed to have died between two and 50 years ago.

No other bones were found have been found in the immediate area.

Police will use a DNA analysis to identify the remains. The case is being treated as the result of an accident or foul play.