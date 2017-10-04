Gaiax chief nabbed for intrusion into home of wife’s family in dispute

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested the president of social media firm Gaiax for trespassing into the residence of the family of his wife in Koga City during a dispute, reports the Nikkei Shimbun (Oct. 2).

At 8:54 a.m. on Monday, Yuji Ueda, a resident of Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward, allegedly intruded into the residence of his wife’s family to see his children.

According to the Kasuya Police Station, Ueda admits to the allegations.

The incident took place after Ueda’s wife arrived at the residence with their two children several days before. The suspect’s father-in-law tried unsuccessfully to stop him before alerting police.

Founded in Tokyo in 1999, Gaiax provides social media services, including development and design, to companies and consumers in Japan. The company’s key clients include NTT Communications, Rinnai and Sumitomo.

Regarding the arrest of Ueda, a representative of Gaiax told the Nikkei that it was in the middle of confirming the facts of the case.