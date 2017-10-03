Tokyo police search for man suspected in ¥5 million swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected of swindling an elderly woman out of 5 million yen earlier this year, reports TBS News (Oct. 3).

In August, the woman, a 86-year-old resident of Minato Ward, received a telephone call from a person claiming to be her son who falsely claimed that he had had a bank check stolen and needed 5 million yen.

The suspect then collected 5 million yen in cash from the woman at her residence.

An image released by police shows the suspect wearing a short-sleeve shirt and glasses. Believed to be in his 30s, he was also seen carrying a bag over his shoulder.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Akasaka Police Station at 03-3475-0110.