Tokyo cops nab pediatrician for child prostitution

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metrpolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old pediatrician who is suspected of paying multiple young girls for sex, reports the a Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 2).

On August 7, Hiroki Arisato, a pediatrician at the National Center for Child Health and Development, paid 30,000 yen for an illicit encounter with the girl, 17, at a love hotel near JR Ikebukuro Station in Toshima Ward.

Arisato, who has been accused of violating the anti-child prostitution and pornography law, has declined to comment on the allegations, telling the Nakano Police Station that he wishes to speak with a lawyer.

Arisato met the girl through one of her acquaintances after he requested an introduction to a 16- or 17-year-old interested in a relationship known as enjo kosai, or compensated dating.

Police believe that Arisato engaged in similar arrangements with other girls.