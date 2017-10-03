Japan’s environment ministry appoints Mitsu Dan as Home Energy Conservation Ambassador

TOKYO (TR) – The Ministry of the Environment on Monday announced the use of popular gravure idol Mitsu Dan in an initiative aimed at the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, reports NHK (Oct. 2).

The ministry revealed that it enlisted Dan, 36, as Home Energy Conservation Ambassador due to the similarities between her full name and two key elements in promoting energy efficiency for the home: dannetsu (insulation) and kimitsu (airtight).

“I am honored that my own name will be used for such a role,” Dan said an event at the ministry’s office in Kasumigaseki. “I would be happy if I could be the first step in making a choice about buying or renovating of an energy-efficient home.”

The ministry has set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from households by approximately 40 percent between by 2030 compared to that of 2013.

“Energy-efficient housing not only reduces costs for electricity but also keeps the inside of the house at the proper temperature,” said Masaharu Nakagawa, the Minister of the Environment.

The ministry plans to distribute posters and leaflets that highlight the benefits of insulation in a home.

Dan was recently in the news over her appearance in a controversial promotional video for Miyagi Prefecture that was deemed by critics as sexist.