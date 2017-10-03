British nationals wanted in Omotesando Hills jewelry heist

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police plan to place three male British nationals on an international wanted list over the heist of a high-end jewelry store in Shibuya Ward two years ago, reports NHK (Oct. 3).

On the evening of November 20, 2015, the three suspects entered Harry Winston, located in the Omotesando Hills mall, and assaulted a 47-year-old male employee before smashing a display case and stealing approximately 40 items, including necklaces and rings, valued at a total of around 100 million yen.

The security guard suffered minor injuries.

After the incident, the suspects fled the scene and subsequently left Japan, according to police. They will be placed on a wanted list with Interpol on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.

According to witnesses cited in a previous report, one suspect has slender build and wore a baseball cap while another covered his face with a white ski mask. The third suspect was dressed entirely in black.

Members of an international jewelry heist ring

The suspects, who were speculated as being foreign nationals by police after the incident, are likely members of an international jewelry heist ring. They became persons of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the store and nearby.

As well, clothing believed to belong to the suspects was found about 500 meters from the store, according to TBS News (Oct. 3). The clothing contained glass shards from the display case, police said.