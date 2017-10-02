Wakayama: Man attempts suicide after strangling girlfriend to death in hotel

WAKAYAMA (TR) – Wakayama Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly strangling his girlfriend to death in a hotel in Shingu City in what was believed to have been an attempted double suicide, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 1).

At 8:35 p.m. on Saturday, emergency services received a distress call in which the caller said a double suicide was to take place.

Officers from Shingu Police Station arriving at a room of the hotel found Haruka Abe, a 26-year-old resident of Nishi Ward, Nagoya, collapsed on a bed face-up with a towel around her neck. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Nearby, police found Keiichiro Kajimura in an unconscious state due to the ingestion of a large quantity of sleeping pills. He was transported to a hospital in a condition not considered life-threatening.

On Sunday, police arrested Kajimura on suspicion of murder. “In carrying out a double suicide, I used a towel to strangle [her] around the neck.”

The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be suffocation due pressure around the neck, police said, according to Wakayama Broadcasting System (Oct. 1).

