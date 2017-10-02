Two women plunge to death from Ota apartment building in apparent suicide

October 2, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff Breaking News, Crime, Japan, News

The bodies of two women were found inside a residence in Ota Ward on Sunday
The bodies of two women were on the premises of a municipally managed apartment block in Ota Ward on Sunday (TBS News)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police believe two women plunged to their deaths from a municipally managed apartment block on Sunday in an apparent suicide, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 2).

At 9:15 p.m., police were tipped off following the discover of the bodies of the women were found collapsed inside the premises of the building, located in the Ikegami area, by a passerby.

According to the Kamata Police Station, the woman, both believed to be in their 30s or 40s, were later confirmed dead at a hospital.

The women are likely not residents of the building, police said. With no signs of a struggle present, police believe the women intentionally took their lives by leaping from a floor of the building.

Facebook Comments
Tokyo Style