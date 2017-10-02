Two women plunge to death from Ota apartment building in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police believe two women plunged to their deaths from a municipally managed apartment block on Sunday in an apparent suicide, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 2).

At 9:15 p.m., police were tipped off following the discover of the bodies of the women were found collapsed inside the premises of the building, located in the Ikegami area, by a passerby.

According to the Kamata Police Station, the woman, both believed to be in their 30s or 40s, were later confirmed dead at a hospital.

The women are likely not residents of the building, police said. With no signs of a struggle present, police believe the women intentionally took their lives by leaping from a floor of the building.