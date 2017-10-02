OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who wielded a knife in the robbery of 100,000 yen from an adult-entertainment parlor in the Minami area on Saturday, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Oct. 1).

At around 7:00 p.m., the perpetrator entered the fuzoku parlor and held a knife up to the 55-year-old female receptionist. “Hand over cash,” the suspect demanded.

After she gave the perpetrator about 30,000 yen in cash, he demanded more. He then fled the scene after receiving an additional 70,000 yen.

At the time of the incident, there were no customers or other employees present. The receptionist was not hurt, the Naniwa Police Station said.

The perpetrator, believed to be middle-aged, was dressed entirely in black. His whereabouts are sought on suspicion of robbery.