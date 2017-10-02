Korean suspect says threat by homeless man over spitting led to Gotanda stabbing

TOKYO (TR) – A male Korean national arrested in the alleged stabbing of a homeless man in Shinagawa Ward on Saturday has told police that the incident followed a dispute over spitting, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 1).

At around 8:00 a.m., the Korean, 46, allegedly stabbed the homeless man, 61, in front of JR Gotanda Station. Tokyo Metropolitan Police arriving at the scene found the homeless man bleeding from two stab wounds to the left side of his chest.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that are expected to require one week to heal.

The perpetrator fled the scene after the incident but was later apprehended by police without a warrant on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect, who was not acquainted with the victim, denied the allegations. “The homeless man threatened me after I spit,” the suspect said. “I then stabbed him with a knife I was carrying out of self-defense.”