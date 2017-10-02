Aichi cops re-arrest Kodo-kai members in extortion of Nagoya sex parlors

NAGOYA (TR) – As a part of an investigation into the extortion of a sex parlors and other businesses in Nagoya by organized crime, police have applied re-arrested the top boss of the the chairman of the key affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi and six others, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Oct. 2).

Between December of last year and May, Teruaki Takeuchi, the chairman of the Kodo-kai, and six other persons allegedly received a total of 210,000 yen in payments termed yojimbo-dai (“bodyguard fees”) from the managers of four fuzoku adult-entertainment parlors and bars located in Naka Ward.

The suspects collected 30,000 yen from each business every month, police said. Over a 10-year period, the gang is believed to have collected 13 million yen from businesses in the area.

Takeuchi, who has been accused of violating a prefectural organized crime exclusion ordinance, has declined to comment on the allegations.

Last month, police first arrested the suspects in the alleged extortion of a total of 580,000 yen from other parlors and businesses in the same area.

Money-making operations

The Nagoya-based Kodo-kai was co-founded by Shinobu Tsukasa, the current head of the Yamaguchi-gumi, in 1984. According to police, the heart of Nagoya is the key area for the gang’s money-making operations. This arrests is part of an effort to sever funding for the gang, police said.