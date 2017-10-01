‘Strong smell’ results in discovery of 2 corpses in Kobe residence

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 69-year-old woman after the bodies of a man and woman, likely belonging to her husband and mother, were found in their apartment in Nada Ward, Kobe, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 30).

At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the manager of the municipal complex where the apartment is located alerted police after a “strong smell” was observed coming from inside.

Police entering the unit found the corpses in different rooms. Both bodies were clothed in pajamas.

Neither body exhibited signs of external injuries. It is believed both persons died about two weeks before, police said.

After questioning, police arrested Kazuko Yamamoto on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on Saturday. “I knew they both died, but I didn’t contact anyone,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The results of autopsies will be used to determine the causes of death, police said.