Sapporo hostess clubs deny access to police to stay open late

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested management of three adult-entertainment establishments in Sapporo that are suspected of staying open beyond the time permitted by law, reports the Hokkaido Shimbbun Press (Sept. 30).

At around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, hostess club Gossip Night, located in the Susukino red-light district, had its doors locked prior to the arrival of police.

After warnings were issued, the doors were unlocked about 10 minutes later. Police then arrested Kensei Ishida, the 26-year-old manager of the parlor, for allegedly denying access — a violation of the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

Police made similar raids at two other parlors, Jojo and Campus Night, that same morning.

According to the law, such establishments must be closed by 1:00 a.m. In conducting the raids, police were investigating whether the parlors were adhering to that requirement when the denial of entry took place.

“I thought we wouldn’t be busted for staying open late,” Ikezoe told police.

Police had been turned away at the parlors on other occasions in the past.