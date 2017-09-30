Saitama: Man posed as babysitter in forcing 2 boys to commit sexual acts together

SAITAMA (TR) – A male cleaning employee has been arrested for allegedly posing as a baby sitter and forcing two young boys to carry out sexual acts at a parking lot in Saitama City, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Sept. 29).

Saitama Prefectural Police arrested Yoshiaki Nakahashi, a 41-year-old cleaning employee living in Tokyo’s Arakawa Ward, for allegedly forcing the victims, not of age for elementary school, to carry out sexual acts together at a parking lot between noon and 3 p.m. on September 18.

Nakahashi, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, admits to the charges. “I was interested in little boys,” the suspect was quoted by police. He was sent to prosecutors on Friday.

Nakahashi was entrusted to look after the children after befriending their mothers as a member of a web site to support child-rearing, which allows parents to ask for support in looking after their children, police said.

Mother wasn’t looking

On the day of the alleged incident, Nakahashi was looking after a group of children, including the two boys, at a park with one of the mothers of the victims, Nippon News Networ (Sept. 29) quoted police as saying. The suspect then committed the alleged crime while the mother wasn’t looking.

Nakahashi was brought in for questioning on Thursday after the mothers of the victims filed a report based on testimony from their boys, police said, adding one of the boys was entrusted to Nakahashi for three days.

An individual on a message board on the site, believed by police to be the accused, promoted himself by saying, “I’m a participating member, and I will do my part as a baby sitter.”