Man arrested for stabbing homeless man at Gotanda Station

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a homeless man in Shinagawa Ward on Saturday, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 30).

At 8:30 a.m., a person reported to a police box that a man had been stabbed in front of JR Gotanda Station. Police arriving at the scene found the homeless man, aged approximately in his 60s, bleeding from two stab wounds to the left side of his chest.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that are expected to require one week to heal.

The perpetrator fled the scene after the incident. Police later apprehended a man, aged in his 40s, without a warrant on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect and victim are not acquainted. Police are now investigating what trouble led to the incident.