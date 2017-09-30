Kanagawa cops nab man after 5-hour standoff leaves ex-wife injured

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have apprehended a 60-year-old man after a standoff in which he wielded a knife inside a residence in Yamato City left his former wife, 51, slightly injured, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 30).

At around 6:20 p.m. on Friday, police received an emergency call about a domestic dispute inside the second-floor residence, located in the Tsuruma area.

Officers from the Yamato Police Station arriving at the scene found Kenji Suzuki was in possession of a knife as he held captive his former wife.

Police then attempted to coax Suzuki to surrender but with no success. At 11:30 p.m., police burst into the residence and arrested Suzuki on suspicion of inflicting injury.

During the incident, the suspect stabbed the woman in her left side. She was subsequently transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Beginning last year, Suzuki had visited the same police station on multiple occasions to lodge complaints about family problems.

Police are now investigating what led to the incident on Friday.