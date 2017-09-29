Yakuza accused of extorting high-end store in Jingumae

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime member in the alleged extortion of the manager of a high-end store in the Jingumae area of Shibuya Ward, reports TBS News (Sept. 28)

In July, Shunsuke Nagayama, a 35-year-old upper-lever member of a gang affiliated with the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly collected 280,000 yen from the manager after falsely claiming that he had been inconvenienced by a delay in the returning of a bag he had brought in for repair.

According to the Harajuku Police Station, the suspect said that he was forced to purchase another bag while the other item was being repaired. “I would like for you to show good faith,” the gangster reportedly said.

Nagayama claims that he received the money. “But there was a mutual understanding,” the suspect told police.