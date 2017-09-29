Tokyo cops nab man, 40, in beating death of acquaintance after night of drinking

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in the beating of a male acquaintance, who later died, in Shinagawa Ward after a night of drinking, reports TBS News (Sept. 29).

At 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Daisuke Honma, a company employee, allegedly beat the head and face of Ken Takahashi, a 41-year-old independent businessman, at a residence, located in the Koyama area of Shingawa Ward.

Takahashi collapsed at the entrance of the residence with blood flowing from his head. He was later confirmed dead.

Honma, who has been accused of assault, admits to the allegations. “I hit him because he hit me,” the suspect told police.

According to police, a quarrel erupted between the suspect and victim after they had been out drinking.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges to manslaughter.