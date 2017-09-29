Tokyo cops arrest Chinese Dragon member in confinement, assault of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a quasi-criminal syndicate over the alleged confinement and assault of a woman, 53, earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 28).

On July 23, Fung Xuehua, a 57-year-old member of Dragon, and five other persons allegedly demanded money from the woman, an investment banker, and hurled beer bottles at her inside a karaoke parlor in the Ikebukuro area. “You can’t leave until you pay,” one of the suspects said.

The woman was then confined into a vehicle and driven in the direction of her residence in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture over a three hour period.

The woman suffered light injuries to her head.

Fung has declined to comment on the allegations.

Based in Ikebukuro

The core membership of Chinese Dragon, based in Ikebukuro, is comprised of second- and third-generation returnees from China who came to Japan after the end of World War II.

Law enforcement had long viewed Chinese Dragon, along with Kento Rengo, as bosozoku biker gangs. However, starting in 2013 the National Police Agency began classifying bosozoku gangs as “pseudo-yakuza” groups to better reflect the true state of their activities.